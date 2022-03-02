Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Epizyme has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

