Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

