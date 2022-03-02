Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $58.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

