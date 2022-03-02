ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

