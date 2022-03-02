Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

