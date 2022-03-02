Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.25

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

