Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.75. Euronav shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 53,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

