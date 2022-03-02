Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.75. Euronav shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 53,515 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.
Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronav (EURN)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.