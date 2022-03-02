Evedo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.14 million and $413,142.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

