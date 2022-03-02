Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

