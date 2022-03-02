Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.68% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Evotec stock traded down €0.31 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €26.23 ($29.47). 832,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Evotec has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($26.13) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.38.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

