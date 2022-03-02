Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will post $383.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.40 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 17,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,015 shares of company stock worth $3,916,113. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 95.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 194,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.