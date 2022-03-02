EXFO (TSE:EXF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.83

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as low as C$7.80. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a P/E ratio of -55.79.
About EXFO (TSE:EXF)
Further Reading
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.