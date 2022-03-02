EzFill (EZFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EZFL stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28.

In other EzFill news, Director Jack Levine acquired 22,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EzFill during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth $295,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

