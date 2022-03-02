Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

FTCH opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

