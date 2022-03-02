Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 145,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.