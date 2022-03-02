Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,529. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fastly by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

