FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NYSE:FDS traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.58. 3,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.56 and a 200 day moving average of $424.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

