FCF Advisors LLC Buys 4,786 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Masco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. 87,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,578. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

