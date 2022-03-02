FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. 153,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

