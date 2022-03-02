FCF Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

