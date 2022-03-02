FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,099.87

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,099.87 ($14.76) and traded as low as GBX 833 ($11.18). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 854 ($11.46), with a volume of 151,130 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.97) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £948.88 million and a PE ratio of 30.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

