Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55. Federal Signal has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.