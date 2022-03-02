Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

FSS stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,587. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

