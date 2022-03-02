Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

FENC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

