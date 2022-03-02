Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,884 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. 7,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

