Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

