Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $232.75. 37,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.33 and a 200 day moving average of $204.51. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $237.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

