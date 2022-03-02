Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,648 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,928 shares of company stock worth $19,085,389 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. 11,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

