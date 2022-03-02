Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 13,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,214. Ferro has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,132,000 after purchasing an additional 271,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ferro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 601,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

