Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 17,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Ferro has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

