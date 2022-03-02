Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSZ. CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.49. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

