Financial Contrast: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) & Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and Foghorn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 276.21%. Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.76%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Foghorn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -95.51% -72.74% Foghorn Therapeutics -10,844.22% -81.43% -42.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Foghorn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($13.10) -0.31 Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 981.35 -$68.80 million N/A N/A

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company was founded by Michael James Newman on February 24, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

