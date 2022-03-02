Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $44.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FINGF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. Finning International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

