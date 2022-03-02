Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $44.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FINGF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. Finning International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
