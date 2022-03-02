First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

