First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $97,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

