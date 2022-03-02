First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

IRT opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

