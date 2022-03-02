First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 517 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

