First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 502 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

