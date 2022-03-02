First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

