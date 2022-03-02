First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,331. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.