First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.33 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,018 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $344.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

