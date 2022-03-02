First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $15.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.21. The company has a market cap of $220.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

