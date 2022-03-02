First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FSFG stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.88. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

