Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 3,537 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

