Flamingo (FLM) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.93 or 0.06695046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,357.62 or 1.00365997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00043187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

