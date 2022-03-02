Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

FLYW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 723,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,299. Flywire has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,022,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 640.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 240,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

