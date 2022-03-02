FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 95,000 Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Context Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

BENE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

