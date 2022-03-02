FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after buying an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after buying an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after buying an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after buying an additional 982,438 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock remained flat at $$108.61 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

