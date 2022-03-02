FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 83.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 743,105 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,289,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,500. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

