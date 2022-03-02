FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,031 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 850,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 42.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 58,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $57,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMY. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

